Southwest Airlines Pairs Humorous "Wanna Get Away" Moments With Great Fares As Low As $49 One-Way

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) this week re-launched its well-known and much-LUVed "Wanna Get Away" campaign for fall and winter travel. As Customers consider a return to travel, Southwest is giving them a reason to smile in the carrier's advertising. With a little bit of humor, famous low fares, and generous offers to reward loyalty through Rapid Rewards®—there's something for everyone!

"Southwest is world-famous for showcasing a sense of humor, humanity, and Heart. We've all had those 'Wanna Get Away' moments in our lifetime, and we want to capture relatable moments and share some much-needed humor with our Customers—along with some really low fares and savings," said Ryan Green, Southwest Airlines Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "Our Employees stand ready to welcome Customers with our legendary Hospitality, enhanced cleaning through our Southwest Promise, and our Customer-friendly policies."

Southwest Launches Fare Sale Today through Oct. 22, 2020

Customers may take advantage of fares starting as low as $49 one-way to select Continental U.S. destinations. Seats, days, and markets are limited. Blackout dates and advance purchase requirements apply. See full fare rules and terms and conditions at Southwest.com. Examples of one-way low fares include:

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Las Vegas and Salt Lake City ,

one-way nonstop between and , As low as $59 one-way nonstop between Nashville and Jacksonville ,

one-way nonstop between and , As low as $59 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington and Raleigh/Durham ,

one-way nonstop between and , As low as $79 one-way nonstop between Chicago (MDW) and Washington (Reagan) ,

one-way nonstop between and , As low as $79 one-way nonstop between Atlanta and Milwaukee , and

one-way nonstop between and , and As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Austin and Tampa .

Rapid Rewards Members Can Save 20 Percent

Now more than ever, Rapid Rewards points can take Customers even further! Rapid Rewards Members can book a flight with Rapid Rewards points today through Sept. 17, 2020, and save 20 percent off all bookings with points (domestic and international) when you fly between Sept. 15 through Oct. 31, 2020. Rapid Rewards Members should use the code: SAVE20NOW to receive the discount. See full terms and conditions at Southwest.com.

New Look for My Account

Customers may notice a new look when they sign into their Southwest Airlines account online. The new design creates a highly functional and visually appealing experience that was designed directly from Customer feedback. It offers easier access to unused travel fund information, including an integrated user experience across Southwest.com and SWABIZ.com. Visit your Southwest Airlines account online to learn more.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FARE RULES

A 21-day advance purchase is required. Purchase from Sept. 15 through Oct. 22, 2020, 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Continental U.S. travel valid Oct. 6, 2020, through March 4, 2021. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico valid Oct. 6, 2020, through Dec. 3, 2020, and Jan. 11, 2021 through March 4, 2021. International travel valid Oct. 6, 2020, through Dec. 9, 2020, and Jan. 11, 2021 through March 4, 2021. Continental U.S. travel blacked out Nov. 28-30, Dec. 18-19, Dec. 23, Dec. 26-27, 2020, and Jan. 2-3, 2021. Except as otherwise specified, Continental U.S. travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel to Ft. Myers/ Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, Steamboat Springs/Hayden, CO, and Las Vegas and from Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, and Steamboat Springs/Hayden, CO to Las Vegas is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, Steamboat Springs/Hayden, CO, and Las Vegas and from Las Vegas to Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, and Steamboat Springs/Hayden, CO is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Monday through Thursday. International travel is valid Monday through Thursday. Travel to Mexico is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Mexico is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Fares valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on single connecting service. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Fares are not available to/from Continental U.S. to/from Hawaii. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare's rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of the week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

Book a Southwest flight on Southwest.com and swabiz.com using your Rapid Rewards® points from Sept. 15, 2020 through Sept. 17, 2020, and receive 20% off when you fly between Sept. 15, 2020, through Oct. 31, 2020 ("Promotion Period"). Enter code SAVE20NOW in the promo code box when booking.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 60,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers in 2019. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 103 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. Southwest will begin service to Steamboat Springs, Colo. on Dec. 19, 2020, and also recently announced intention to serve Palm Springs, Calif. and Miami, Fla.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees wellbeing and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, facemask requirements for Customers and Employees, and capping the number of passengers on every flight to allow middle seats to remain open through Oct. 31, 2020. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

