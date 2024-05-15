Southwest Airlines Pilots Association Applauds Passing of FAA Reauthorization Bill

DALLAS, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) President Captain Casey Murray issued the following statement regarding the final passage of the bipartisan Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act, which reauthorizes the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for five years.

"SWAPA congratulates U.S. House and Senate leaders for working together and passing a bipartisan, bicameral FAA reauthorization. The Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act contains a host of SWAPA-supported measures that reflect the priorities of SWAPA pilots. This bill maintains the highest level of safety on our flight decks and in our cabins, begins long-overdue reforms of FAA's aeromedical processes, and expands aviation workforce development. We applaud today's final passage of the bill, which addresses aviation industry safety issues, improves rulemaking and certification processes, strengthens the FAA's international effectiveness, and fosters innovation. SWAPA also commends House and Senate leadership, including Senators Maria Cantwell, Ted Cruz, Tammy Duckworth, and Jerry Moran, along with Representatives Sam Graves, Rick Larsen, Garret Graves, and Steve Cohen. SWAPA thanks these congressional leaders and their hard-working staffs for their bipartisan efforts on this legislation that provides long-term direction and stability to the FAA and supports the industry's prioritization of increasing levels of safety and innovation."

About SWAPA

Located in Dallas, Texas, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) is a non-profit employee organization representing the more than 11,000 pilots of Southwest Airlines. SWAPA works to provide a secure and rewarding career for Southwest pilots and their families through negotiating contracts, defending contractual rights, and actively promoting professionalism and safety. For more information on the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, visit www.swapa.org.

