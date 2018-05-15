Southwest Airlines Puts Summer Travel On Sale

"Summer travel season is here, and there's still a great opportunity for Customers to grab Southwest Airlines' low fares and take advantage of no change fees*, up to two bags that fly free*, and free live TV*," said Ryan Green, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Southwest Airlines. "These fares are so low you can't afford to miss that summer vacation."

*There are no change fees, though fare differences might apply; first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply; free live TV where available for a limited time.

See below for examples of these great low fares and for restrictions and exclusions. To see the full list of available cities and prices, and to take advantage of Southwest's special fares, visit Southwest.com.

Examples of Southwest Airlines' low fares include (see fare rules below):

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and San Diego International Airport and one-way nonstop between Los Angeles International Airport and Reno-Tahoe International Airport

one-way nonstop between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and International Airport and one-way nonstop between International Airport and Reno-Tahoe International Airport As low as $79 one-way nonstop between New Orleans International Airport and Tampa International Airport and one-way nonstop between San Diego International Airport and Albuquerque International Sunport

one-way nonstop between International Airport and International Airport and one-way nonstop between International Airport and Albuquerque International Sunport As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport and one-way nonstop between Denver International Airport and Houston (Hobby)

one-way nonstop between Baltimore-Washington International Airport and International Airport and one-way nonstop between International Airport and As low as $149 one-way nonstop between Houston (Hobby) and San Jose International Airport and one-way nonstop between General Mitchell International Airport ( Milwaukee ) and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SALE FARE RULES

A 21-day advance purchase required. Purchase from May 15 through May 18, 2018, 11:59 p.m. in the respective time zone of the originating city. Domestic travel valid June 5 through October 31, 2018. Domestic travel is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Monday - Thursday. Fares valid on domestic, nonstop service only. Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Fares not available to/from Portland, ME. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare's rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines®, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards® tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 47th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 57,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 120 million passengers annually, in recent years. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. During peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 100 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. Southwest has announced its intention to sell tickets in 2018 for service to Hawaii, subject to requisite governmental approvals.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

As launch customer of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 in North America, the Company operates the largest fleet in the world of Boeing aircraft, all of which are equipped with satellite-based WiFi. Customers who connect to the WiFi network may use their personal devices to view on-demand movies and television shows, as well as nearly 20 channels of free, live TV.

With a bold new look first unveiled in 2014, Southwest is progressing through a multi-year refresh of its fleet to showcase the carrier's Heart: a new logo, aircraft livery, interior design featuring new seats, Employee-designed uniforms, and an updated airport experience, all of which showcase a dedication of Southwest Employees to connect Customers with what's important in their lives.

From its first flights on June 18, 1971, Southwest Airlines launched an era of unprecedented affordability in air travel described by the U.S. Department of Transportation as "The Southwest Effect," a lowering of fares and increase in passenger traffic wherever the carrier serves. With 45 consecutive years of profitability, Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest Airlines or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

