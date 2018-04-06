Southwest Airlines Reports March Traffic

Southwest Airlines Co.

06:30 ET

DALLAS, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the "Company") today reported its March and first quarter 2018 preliminary traffic statistics.

The Company flew 11.7 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMs) in March 2018, an increase of 3.7 percent from the 11.3 billion RPMs flown in March 2017. Available seat miles (ASMs) increased 2.4 percent to 13.8 billion in March 2018, compared with March 2017 ASMs of 13.4 billion. The March 2018 load factor of 85.1 percent was a March record, compared with 84.1 percent in March 2017.

Southwest Airlines Co.

Preliminary Comparative Traffic Statistics






MARCH

2018

2017

Change

Revenue passengers carried

11,949,000

11,293,513

5.8%

Enplaned passengers

14,317,210

13,591,122

5.3%

Revenue passenger miles (000s)

11,718,901

11,300,137

3.7%

Available seat miles (000s)

13,763,684

13,436,867

2.4%

Load factor

85.1%

84.1%

1.0 pts.

Average length of haul

981

1,001

(2.0)%

Trips flown

117,748

116,196

1.3%







FIRST QUARTER

2018

2017

Change

Revenue passengers carried

31,332,137

29,538,790

6.1%

Enplaned passengers

37,543,100

35,578,350

5.5%

Revenue passenger miles (000s)

30,439,493

29,340,658

3.7%

Available seat miles (000s)

37,366,468

36,699,870

1.8%

Load factor

81.5%

79.9%

1.6 pts.

Average length of haul

972

993

(2.1)%

Trips flown

326,216

321,790

1.4%

