Southwest Airlines Reports May Traffic

DALLAS, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the "Company") today reported its May and year-to-date 2018 preliminary traffic statistics.

The Company flew 11.7 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMs) in May 2018, an increase of 4.2 percent from the 11.2 billion RPMs flown in May 2017. Available seat miles (ASMs) increased 5.2 percent to 13.8 billion in May 2018, compared with May 2017 ASMs of 13.2 billion. The May 2018 load factor was 84.6 percent, compared with 85.4 percent in May 2017.

Preliminary Comparative Traffic Statistics






MAY

2018

2017

Change

Revenue passengers carried

11,878,257

11,269,941

5.4%

Enplaned passengers

14,432,274

13,706,047

5.3%

Revenue passenger miles (000s)

11,705,631

11,232,347

4.2%

Available seat miles (000s)

13,840,883

13,157,810

5.2%

Load factor

84.6%

85.4%

(0.8) pts.

Average length of haul

985

997

(1.2)%

Trips flown

119,025

115,703

2.9%







YEAR-TO-DATE

2018

2017

Change

Revenue passengers carried

54,609,847

51,902,833

5.2%

Enplaned passengers

65,756,951

62,745,062

4.8%

Revenue passenger miles (000s)

53,347,233

51,803,372

3.0%

Available seat miles (000s)

64,778,026

63,227,506

2.5%

Load factor

82.4%

81.9%

0.5 pts.

Average length of haul

977

998

(2.1)%

Trips flown

561,606

552,018

1.7%

