Southwest Airlines Reports May Traffic

DALLAS, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the "Company") today reported its May and year-to-date 2018 preliminary traffic statistics.

The Company flew 11.7 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMs) in May 2018, an increase of 4.2 percent from the 11.2 billion RPMs flown in May 2017. Available seat miles (ASMs) increased 5.2 percent to 13.8 billion in May 2018, compared with May 2017 ASMs of 13.2 billion. The May 2018 load factor was 84.6 percent, compared with 85.4 percent in May 2017.