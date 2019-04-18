Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on April 25, 2019

Southwest Airlines Co.

Apr 18, 2019, 16:00 ET

DALLAS, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its first quarter 2019 financial results. Details are as follows:

When:

Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time


Who:

Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Tom Nealon, President


Michael Van de Ven, Chief Operating Officer

Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


Web Address:

http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

