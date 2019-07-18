Southwest Airlines to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 25, 2019
Jul 18, 2019, 07:00 ET
DALLAS, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its second quarter 2019 financial results. Details are as follows:
When:
Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time
Who:
Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
Web Address:
To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.
