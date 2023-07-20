Southwest Airlines to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 27, 2023

DALLAS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its second quarter 2023 financial results. Details are as follows:

When:

Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time


Who:

Bob Jordan, President and Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer

Ryan Green, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


Web Address:

http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found under "News & Events" in the drop down menu. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

