Southwest Airlines to Present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

DALLAS, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) President, Chief Executive Officer, & Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Bob Jordan will participate in a fireside chat at Bernstein's 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28 at 1:30pm ET. Bernstein will be webcasting the audio presentation live, and a link to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website. Details of the audio webcast are as follows:

Date: May 28, 2026



Time: 1:30pm EDT



Speakers: Bob Jordan, President, Chief Executive Officer, & Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors





Web Address: www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found on the homepage or by clicking "Calendar" under the "News & Events" header.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.