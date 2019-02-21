Southwest Airlines to Present at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

Southwest Airlines Co.

Feb 26, 2019, 17:18 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has been invited to speak at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference. J.P. Morgan will be webcasting the audio presentation live, and a link to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website. Details of the audio webcast are as follows:

Date:

March 5, 2019


Time: 

8:45am ET


Speaker: 

Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer


Web Address: 

www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page.

