Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards For Airlines

Southwest is also recognized as the Best Airline in North America; Best Economy Class in North America; and Best Airline in the United States.

"Southwest is committed to being a Customer-focused Company, and these designations are a direct reflection of the work our People do every day for the more than 120 million People we serve annually," said Ryan Green, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Southwest Airlines. "Awards such as these fuel our passion to connect People to what's important in their lives with low fares, world-renowned Hospitality, and Customer-friendly policies that make us a maverick of the airline industry worldwide."

"We're thrilled to recognize the global TripAdvisor community's favorite airlines and shine a spotlight on the carriers around the world that provide the very best flying experiences, including Southwest Airlines," said Bryan Saltzburg, Senior Vice President and General Manager for TripAdvisor Flights. "As the airline industry introduces new fare products and a widening array of in-flight offerings, consumers continue to seek out the carriers that deliver value and a quality experience. The Travelers' Choice awards for airlines recognize the carriers that exceed passenger expectations and receive top marks from travelers."

To read TripAdvisor traveler reviews and opinions of Southwest, go to https://www.tripadvisor.com/Airline_Review-d8729156-Reviews-Southwest-Airlines.

For all of the 2018 Travelers' Choice award-winning airlines, go to www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Airlines.

Travelers can also follow the conversation on Twitter at #travelerschoice.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 47th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 56,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 120 million passengers annually, in recent years. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. During peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 100 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. Southwest has announced its intention to sell tickets in 2018 for service to Hawaii, subject to requisite governmental approvals.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

As launch customer of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 in North America, the Company operates the largest fleet in the world of Boeing aircraft, all of which are equipped with satellite-based WiFi. Customers who connect to the WiFi network may use their personal devices to view on-demand movies and television shows, as well as nearly 20 channels of free, live TV.

With a bold new look first unveiled in 2014, Southwest is progressing through a multi-year refresh of its fleet to showcase the carrier's Heart: a new logo, aircraft livery, interior design featuring new seats, Employee-designed uniforms, and an updated airport experience, all of which showcase a dedication of Southwest Employees to connect Customers with what's important in their lives.

From its first flights on June 18, 1971, Southwest Airlines launched an era of unprecedented affordability in air travel described by the U.S. Department of Transportation as "The Southwest Effect," a lowering of fares and increase in passenger traffic wherever the carrier serves. With 45 consecutive years of profitability, Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest Airlines or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With over 600 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide – covering approximately 7.5 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants -- TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 455 million average monthly unique visitors**, all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) own and operate a portfolio of websites under 20 other travel media brands:

www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.citymaps.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.iens.nl and www.dimmi.com.au), www.gateguru.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com.

* Source: comScore Media Metrix for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, October 2017

** Source: TripAdvisor log files, average monthly unique visitors, Q3 2017

Media Contacts:

Visit the Southwest Newsroom at swamedia.com for multi-media assets and other Company news.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-wins-2018-tripadvisor-travelers-choice-awards-for-airlines-300626106.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.