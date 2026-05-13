Southwest Automated Security Acquires Gates and Controls, Inc.

DALLAS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Automated Security has announced the acquisition of Gates and Controls, Inc., bringing together two recognized leaders in the distribution of gate operators, access control solutions, hardware, and video surveillance products.

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The acquisition marks a strategic expansion for both organizations, combining decades of industry expertise and a shared commitment to delivering best-in-class products, technical support, and customer service. By joining forces, Southwest Automated Security and Gates and Controls will be positioned to provide expanded product offerings, increased inventory availability, and enhanced support capabilities to customers across the United States.

"Southwest Automated Security's acquisition of Gates and Controls marks a significant step forward in how we support professional installers across the country," said Jeff Goodwin, President and CEO of Southwest Automated Security. "By uniting our organizations, we will expand product availability, shorten lead times, and further strengthen the technical support delivered by our 100% employee-owned team. Customers will benefit from a broader combined inventory, deeper expertise, and enhanced service continuity as we integrate our strengths."

Goodwin added that the integration will continue to be guided by Southwest Automated Security's HEART principles: honesty, excellence, accountability, respect, and teamwork.

Shawn Tomlinson, President of Gates and Controls, Inc., also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. "We are thrilled to join forces with Southwest Automated Security. Our shared values and commitment to excellence will ensure our customers continue to receive the highest level of service and access to an even broader range of solutions."

Leadership from both companies believes the acquisition will strengthen their collective position within the industry while creating new opportunities for employees, suppliers, and customers alike. The combined organization remains committed to maintaining the high standards, personal relationships, and responsive service both companies are known for.

Customers with questions regarding the acquisition are encouraged to contact their local Southwest Automated Security or Gates and Controls representative.

SOURCE Southwest Automated Security