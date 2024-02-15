Southwest Behavioral Health Center Provides Notice Following Data Security Incident

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Behavioral Health Center ("SBHC") is a public provider of comprehensive, integrated mental health and addiction services, offering outpatient, residential, and community-based programs and services to low-income individuals and families in the five Southwest counties of Utah, and those without resources to cover other services. SBHC experienced a data security incident that may have involved personal and protected health information belonging to certain individuals who sought services that SBHC provides. SBHC has sent notification of this incident by way of the United States Postal Service to potentially impacted individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On March 13, 2023, SBHC discovered it was the victim of a sophisticated cybersecurity attack affecting its network environment. Upon discovering this activity, SBHC took immediate steps to secure its digital environment. SBHC also engaged a leading cybersecurity firm to assist with a forensic investigation to determine what happened and evaluate the extent of any unauthorized activity. After a thorough review of the potentially affected files, SBHC confirmed that personal information for certain SBHC current and former clients, patients, and employees may have been impacted. SBHC then began collecting up-to-date contact information for potentially impacted individuals, which was completed on September 13, 2023, and arranged for notification letters to be sent as soon as possible.

Based on the investigation, the affected personal and protected health information may have included name, dates of birth, and Social Security number, and in certain limited instances, medical information and/or personal health record information.

On November 9, 2023, SBHC provided notice of this incident to the potentially impacted individuals. In so doing, SBHC provided information about the incident and about steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to protect their information.

In addition, SBHC has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Mountain Time and can be reached at 1-888-890-6462, or you can go to https://response.idx.us/SBHC

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is our top priority, and SBHC deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

SOURCE Southwest Behavioral Health Center