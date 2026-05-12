Southwest Calibration Service Marks 19 Years of ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation with 2026 ANAB Audit 'Perfect Score'

Audit Identified Zero Required Corrective Actions Across Accredited Calibration Operations

HOUSTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Calibration Service has completed its most recent ISO/IEC 17025 laboratory audit conducted by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) with no findings, continuing a nearly two-decade history of premium accredited calibration services.

The company has maintained ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation since 2007. The standard establishes international requirements for calibration laboratory competency, measurement traceability, documented procedures, and quality management systems. Maintaining accreditation over an extended period requires ongoing attention to technician training, process control, and internal verification.

"We look forward to these evaluations," said Reid Davidson, owner of Southwest Calibration Service. "They allow us to validate our processes and identify opportunities to improve. When ANAB returns no findings, it reflects the level of consistency and operational discipline our team works to maintain every day."

Southwest Calibration Service provides calibration, verification, and conformity testing for manufacturers across the energy, aerospace, industrial, and chemical processing sectors. The company supports customers through a broad scope of accredited calibration disciplines designed to maintain measurement reliability and audit readiness.

Manufacturers continue facing pressure related to production schedules, compliance requirements, and operational planning. In this environment, consistent calibration performance and reliable documentation are important for maintaining stable operations and confidence in measurement systems.

"Customers rely on consistency from their calibration provider," Davidson said. "That is what this accreditation helps validate. They need to know the data is accurate, the documentation supports their audit requirements, and the equipment is coming back when expected. That level of reliability helps operations run more smoothly."

The company continues to invest in technician development, internal systems, and process improvement to support consistent calibration performance, reliable turnaround times, and audit-ready documentation across its services.

Learn more at: https://swcal.com/about-us/

About Southwest Calibration Service

Southwest Calibration Service is an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited calibration laboratory based in Houston, Texas. Since 1988, the company has provided NIST-traceable calibration and conformity testing services for manufacturers across the energy, aerospace, pharmaceutical, industrial, and chemical processing sectors. Southwest Calibration supports customers through reliable turnaround times, audit-ready documentation, and a broad scope of accredited calibration disciplines to help maintain accurate measurement systems and operational stability.

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SOURCE Southwest Calibration Service