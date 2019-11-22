Southwest China's Wanzhou sets singing stage for global great rivers

According to the Publicity Department of Wanzhou District, the concert featured classical music pieces with world great river characteristics and linked global great rivers, the Yellow River and the Yangtze River Three Gorges. With the Three Gorges Pinghu Lake as the background, the Three Gorges elements were embedded throughout the performances, highlighting the charm of local scenery and humanities and presenting Chongqing's image of "A Land of Natural Beauty, A City with Cultural Appeal".

The concert was made up by four sections with different themes and various performances including songs, dances, musicals and cappella. A string of well-known pieces were performed such as Origin of River, Passionate Land, You Dear Gentle Danish Brook, Mercy, The Song of the Three Gorges, Song of Ganges River, The Long Yangtze River, A Psalm of River, The Phantom of the Opera and The Musical Jekyll & Hyde. With a display of diversified world civilizations, the concert served to facilitate exchanges among different countries, regions and civilizations.

Wanzhou, located in the heart of the Three Gorges Reservoir Area, is famous for its gathering of thousands of rivers as well as a commercial hub. With a history of more than 1800 years, Wanzhou is also rich in culture such as the Bachu culture, the Three Gorges culture and legacies of celebrities like famous poet, Li Bai, and calligraphy master, Huang Tingjian.

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Wanzhou District