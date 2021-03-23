Southwest Colorado Accelerator Program for Entrepreneurs Announces 2021 Cohort

After having to pivot due to COVID-19 in 2020, SCAPE was able to mentor, support, and launch its accelerator cohort virtually through Zoom, while also hosting its Annual Startup Showcase online. The event saw much success with nearly 1000 pitch video views across the Western Slope versus the historical in-person event with 150 attendees in Durango, CO.

Due in part because of its remote sessions, SCAPE is able to further support companies across the four corners including its new territory in Northern New Mexico . "We are so inspired by the interest in entrepreneurship right now and were blown away with 50 applications across the four corners." said SCAPE Executive Director, Elizabeth Marsh. This being the 8th class to go through the program, SCAPE has selected 6 companies ranging from the outdoor recreation, technology, transportation, and material manufacturing industries. Meet the new 2021 class: Eclipse DOT , Rerouted , S.J. Eco Materials , Analytical Technologies, Inc. , Solvent , and Wanderful Wheels . Read more about the companies: www.goscape.org/blog/announcing-the-scape-2021-cohort

SCAPE's portfolio companies include MUNIRevs, Agile Space Industries, and Impact Fenders that have seen growth in spite of the 2020 pandemic.

MUNIRevs , a technology company that automates sales tax revenue collection for municipalities continually increases its annual recurring revenue and its client base. This female founded company has 34 full time employees and 13 contractors.

Agile Space , performing diagnostic testing and developing space propulsion technologies, was awarded the contract to deliver the Attitude Control System (ACS) for a NASA lunar mission, flying in 2022. They have over 30 employees.

Impact Fenders , a leading-edge solution to protect boats and docks, impressively grew in 2020 in light of trade and boat shows being cancelled. Their online sales grew and their product is 100% manufactured in Durango with 75% of the materials from recycled products.

With the new cohort, SCAPE looks forward to continuing to foster innovation in the four corners and support entrepreneurs by shining a light on their big idea. To learn more about SCAPE, its program, companies, in addition to the entrepreneur ecosystem in Southwest Colorado, visit www.goscape.org .

SOURCE SCAPE

Related Links

https://www.goscape.org

