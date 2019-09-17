Southwest Diagnostic Imaging Center Improves Care for Patients by Successfully Deploying Royal Enterprise Care Management

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Diagnostic Imaging Center has elevated patient experience and care quality by engaging patients throughout the imaging encounter with Royal Enterprise Care Management™, a workflow solution tailored to deliver the highest quality imaging workflows available in the industry. RoyalMD™ for Referring Providers, Royal Kiosks™ for Patients, Schedulers, Technologists and Physicians, Royal Alerts®, Royal Patient Portal® and RoyalPay® seamlessly work together to improve the quality of patient care and create workflow efficiencies that are simply unachievable with other disparate systems

Through RoyalMD® and Royal Alerts™ the order intake process is completely automated, and patients are invited to schedule, pre-register and visit SWDIC's Patient Portal via automated email, text or phone call. Patients enjoy registration and check-in within minutes and can even schedule an appointment and pre-register from their home computer or from any mobile device. With the addition of RoyalPay®, patients now have complete price transparency via highly accurate estimation algorithms, and patient responsibility is collected prior to the exam.

Through RoyalMD® and Royal Alerts™ the order intake process is completely automated, and patients are invited to schedule, pre-register and visit SWDIC's Patient Portal via automated email, text or phone call.

Patients enjoy registration and check-in within minutes and can even schedule an appointment and pre-register from their home computer or from any mobile device. With the addition of RoyalPay®, patients now have complete price transparency via highly accurate estimation algorithms, and patient responsibility is collected prior to the exam.

Since patients are entering medical history information directly into Royal's Kiosk solution, front desk transcription errors are virtually eliminated, as is the need for paper. This Enterprise Care Management philosophy extends cleanly into the technologist and physician workflow, raising real-time point-of-care warnings throughout the entire exam process.

"Royal offers customizable modular technology addressing each facet of the healthcare revenue cycle. SWDIC capitalized on this by partnering with Royal, taking on one selected module at a time…. each providing more operational efficiency; cost-savings; increased revenue and upfront collections; patient, stake-holder, and referring physician satisfaction; and, establishing radiologist electronic scripting capability. Secure data sharing inter-departmentally as well as externally allows for a more streamlined operation thus moving the patient safely, more conveniently, and more expeditiously through the revenue cycle continuum. We could not be more pleased with Royals' product quality or our professional partnership," says Philip Collins, Director of Business Services, Southwest Diagnostic Imaging Center.

According to Peter Nassif, CEO of Royal Solutions Group LLC, it is all about eliminating inefficiencies and maximizing patient satisfaction. "Royal's Enterprise Care Management offers a suite of complimentary functionality that is allowing Southwest Diagnostic Imaging Center to maximize its technology pathway, improve patient access, offer premium referring physician services, and address long standing inefficiencies in scheduling and medical records workflows. Approaching the project with a holistic vision, we were able to craft a solution that realizes improved care quality and creates efficiency gains in every aspect of the value stream."

About Southwest Diagnostic Imaging Center, Dallas, Texas

Southwest Diagnostic Imaging Center (SWDIC) is the largest and most progressive freestanding outpatient imaging centers in North Texas, proudly serving patients since 1985. SWDIC strives to facilitate the needs of physicians and healthcare providers, providing patients with the best possible experience. Partnering with over 30 Dallas-Fort Worth Radiologists, SWDIC focuses on making sure that each, and every, patient has a personalized experience. Boasting more than 200 highly skilled healthcare professionals, SWDIC's radiology services are provided by two esteemed associations of licensed radiologists - one specializing in general radiology and the other in neuroradiology. The mission at Southwest Diagnostic Imaging Center is to provide unsurpassed patient care, the most advanced diagnostic imaging technology, and the highest standards of quality.

About Royal Solutions Group, White Plains, NY

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY, is a leading provider of software and services to the health care industry. Together with its software firm, Royal Health, Inc. and its payments firm, RoyalPay, Inc., Royal delivers a seamless suite of solutions that is focused on patient, provider and operational workflows, optimizing engagement in all areas of a patient exam life cycle.

Visit www.royalsolutionsgroup.com for more information.

Contact:

Royal Sales Engagement

223032@email4pr.com

646.405.4878 option 1

SOURCE Royal Solutions Group

Related Links

http://www.royalsolutionsgroup.com

