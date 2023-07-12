Southwest Florida Proton selects RayStation

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that Southwest Florida Proton, USA, has placed an order for the treatment planning system RayStation®* to be installed at its new proton center in Estero, Florida.

STOCKHOLM, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Florida Proton is establishing a proton center between Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, that will be the first cancer treatment center on Florida's west coast to offer proton therapy, an effective treatment option for cancers of the brain and spine, breast, esophagus, head and neck, liver, lung, eye, pancreas and prostate, lymphoma, and soft tissue sarcomas. It is also considered standard of care when compared with conventional radiation for most pediatric indications. The center will be equipped with IBA's Proteus One machine and the RayStation treatment planning system. RayStation is widely considered as the most advanced treatment planning system for proton therapy.

"Our team of physicians, investors and project partners searched worldwide to identify innovative technology that will truly redefine how cancer patients undergo treatments, now and into the future," says Dr. Arie Dosoretz, a founding partner of Advocate Radiation Oncology and Southwest Florida Proton. "We chose to invest in RayStation because it is a product that allows us to unlock all the power that protons hold for effective cancer treatment."

The RayStation configuration includes advanced technologies, including intensity modulated proton therapy, multi criteria optimization, Fallback planning for backup planning and modality comparisons, deformable registration, dose tracking, and adaptive therapy.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "RaySearch is the market leader in proton therapy planning, worldwide. The fact that proton delivery systems have become affordable to physician owned organizations is an exciting development, driven by the availability of single room solutions and increased clinical evidence supporting the use of protons. Supporting this widespread use, RayStation has the most advanced functionality of any product in the world, yet it remains accessible at every level. We look forward to supporting the South Florida Proton Center."

The order was received and most of the revenue was recognized in Q2 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3794455/2184254.pdf RaySearch Press Release July 12, 2023 https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/pr-sw-fl-proton-2023-1200x620,c3194190 PR SW-FL-Proton-2023 1200x620

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories