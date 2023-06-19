Southwest Florida Proton to bring world-class cancer care to region with fast-growing senior population

News provided by

Southwest Florida Proton

19 Jun, 2023, 13:49 ET

ESTERO, Fla., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Florida Proton marked a construction milestone in its development while announcing a unique partnership between radiation oncologists, Lee Healthcare Holdings (a wholly owned subsidiary of Lee Health) and investors focused on enhancing cancer care.

In Southwest Florida, 31.3% of residents are 65 years of age and older. The five-county area has among the highest percentage of seniors in the country.

"The risks for developing many types of cancers increases as we age, and although cancer care has improved in Southwest Florida, the region lacks one of the most powerful, advanced forms of radiation therapy – proton therapy," said Dr. Arie Dosoretz, a founding partner of Southwest Florida Proton and Advocate Radiation Oncology. "Residents of Naples, Fort Myers, Sanibel, Port Charlotte and visitors alike deserve access to every tool that we have in our cancer-fighting arsenal."

Florida is home to six of the nation's 42 proton therapy centers: Miami (2), Jacksonville (2), Orlando (1) and Delray Beach (1). Southwest Florida Proton will be the first on Florida's west coast.

Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation therapy using charged proton particles to destroy cancer cells. Protons have the unique ability to travel into targets and not beyond them, reducing potential side effects and complications during and after cancer treatments.

At a June 14 event to celebrate pouring the foundation's final slab, Dosoretz announced that Lee Health will provide a radiology suite with Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography (PET/CR) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) capabilities and Advocate Radiation Oncology will provide physician services.

Southwest Florida Proton's estimated construction and capital cost exceeds $80 million. The 35,000-square-foot medical building is positioned in Estero, halfway between Naples and Fort Myers, offering easy access to Southwest Florida International Airport.

The centerpiece of Southwest Florida Proton will be Ion Beam Application's ProteusONE, which delivers the most clinically advanced form of proton radiation therapy. In addition to diagnostic imaging capabilities, the building also will house exam rooms, administrative offices and other spaces.

Proton therapy is an effective treatment option for cancers of the brain and spine, breast, esophagus, head and neck, liver, lung, eye, pancreas and prostate, as well as lymphomas and soft tissue sarcomas. Studies indicate that proton therapy can be a safe option for patients who have undergone prior radiation treatment and can reduce long-term risks of radiation in pediatric cancer patients.

Visit SWFLproton.com for additional information.

DOWNLOAD: RENDERINGS

SOURCE Southwest Florida Proton

