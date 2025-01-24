Southwest Florida School Choice Fair to Connect Families with Educational Options

Schools and scholarship organizations come together to help families explore educational options

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Families in Southwest Florida are considering a huge variety of options for their children's education, and a local school fair will bring those options to them on Saturday, February 1. The Fort Myers School Fair will provide parents with a unique opportunity to explore alternative K–12 education options, meet school representatives, and get answers to their questions about educational choice.

Hosted by Americans for Prosperity Foundation–Florida, in collaboration with the National School Choice Awareness Foundation, the fair will take place from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Bell Tower Mall. Families can connect with staff from traditional public, public charter, private, and magnet schools, online learning, homeschool groups, and microschools, as well as representatives from Step Up for Students and the Florida Citizens Alliance to help families understand their choices.

The fair comes at an important time for Florida families, as the state's scholarship programs – including the Family Empowerment Scholarship, Florida Tax Credit Program, and HOPE Scholarship Program – have been converted into education savings account programs. These programs now provide participating families with approximately $8,000 in accounts for private school tuition and other educational expenses, such as online learning, tutoring, or approved public school courses.

"The Fort Myers School Fair is a one-stop resource for families to explore a variety of educational opportunities in Florida," said Rachel Moscoso, Strategic Director of Americans for Prosperity Foundation-Florida. "By bringing together schools, community leaders, and scholarship organizations, we're empowering families to make informed decisions about their children's education."

This family-friendly and free event will feature games and entertainment for all ages creating a fun and welcoming atmosphere for attendees.

The Fort Myers School Fair is part of National School Choice Week 2025, celebrated nationwide from January 26 to February 1, with over 27,000 events highlighting educational opportunities and the importance of school choice.

Americans for Prosperity Foundation - Florida works to empower families across the state to access educational opportunities that best serve their children's needs.

Location Details: The vendor fair will take place at Bell Tower Mall -13499 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33907.

Families can learn more and register for this free event at https://americansforprosperityfoundation.actcentr.com/Events/swfl-national-school-choice-week-vendor-fair-2025 .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

