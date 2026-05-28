Southwest Gas Foundation Kicks Off 60th Anniversary with 'Month of Giving' in June

Donates $60,000 to support the unhoused; Southwest Gas employees to prepare 6,000 personal care packages throughout the month to support individuals experiencing homelessness

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwest Gas Foundation ("Foundation"), the philanthropic arm of Southwest Gas Corporation ("Southwest Gas" or "Company"), is launching its "Month of Giving" this June in recognition of the Foundation's 60th anniversary, reflecting its long-standing commitment to uplifting and strengthening communities.

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During the Month of Giving, the Foundation will contribute $60,000 to provide essential hygiene items for a total of 6,000 care packages that will be distributed to unhoused individuals across Southwest Gas' service territories in Arizona, Nevada, and California through collaboration with local nonprofits. The care packages will be assembled by Southwest Gas employees through the employee volunteer program, BLUE ("Building Lives Up Everywhere"), which encourages employees to be of service to their neighbors and give back to the communities where they live and work. The care packages will be distributed by local nonprofit partners, including: Central Arizona Shelter Services, Northern Nevada Dream Center, Youth on Their Own, HELP of Southern Nevada, and Family Assistance Program.

"Southwest Gas plays a critical role in strengthening our communities, and giving back is core to our culture and mission," said Justin Brown, President and CEO of Southwest Gas. "For 60 years, the Southwest Gas Foundation has cultivated meaningful partnerships with local nonprofits to support our neighbors in need and truly make a difference in our communities. Our Month of Giving highlights these important partnerships and the collective work we do to uplift and enrich the lives of those we serve."

Below are scheduled BLUE events across the Company's service territory for the Month of Giving along with the total number of personal care packages that will be prepared:

June 6 Central Arizona: 2,000 care packages with Central Arizona Shelter Services

June 13 Northern Nevada: 500 care packages with Northern Nevada Dream Center



June 20 Southern Arizona: 1,000 care packages with Youth on Their Own Southern Nevada: 2,000 care packages with HELP of Southern Nevada Southern California: 500 care packages with Family Assistance Program



A legacy of impact

Rooted in a deep commitment to people and the communities the Company serves, the Foundation has spent six decades partnering with 501(c)(3) organizations to open doors of opportunities, provide support in times of need; creating a legacy of impact that benefits generations to come. In 2025, through the Foundation, the Company donated $2.5 million to nonprofit organizations that share its vision of making a positive impact and supporting strong, sustainable communities.

For more information on the Foundation and its commitment to community, visit www.swgas.com/community.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California, and Nevada by providing safe, reliable, and affordable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a sustainable energy future, please visit www.swgas.com.

About The Southwest Gas Foundation

The Southwest Gas Foundation has spent six decades partnering with 501(c)(3) organizations to open doors of opportunities, provide support in times of need, and create a legacy of impact that benefits generations to come. Funded by shareholders, the Foundation is committed to enriching lives and strengthening communities. For more information, please visit www.swgas.com/community.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Corporation