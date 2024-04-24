Southwest Gas Holdings Announces Release of 2023 Sustainability Report

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Company") has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, "Creating a Sustainable Energy Future for Everyone", highlighting the Company's achievements for the 2022 calendar year, along with important developments in 2023. As a natural gas service provider and builder of essential energy infrastructure services, the Company is committed to innovative low-carbon energy solutions that can help customers and key stakeholders achieve their energy and environmental goals and build equitable, inclusive, and prosperous communities for the benefit of future generations.

The report details the Company's priorities in environmental, social, and governance issues, recognizing investments in renewable projects and emissions reduction efforts, and reinforces the Company's commitments to achieving a sustainable energy future for everyone.

"Our ESG commitments are a cornerstone of our mission – to enrich the lives of our employees and customers by providing safe and reliable natural gas service. As an employer and member of the community, we recognize our responsibility to offer support and resources that build stronger communities," said Karen Haller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. "We demonstrate sustainability in action through our goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our building facilities and fleets, achieving industry-leading safety performance, and funding the Southwest Gas Foundation to support community non-profit organizations."

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT:

Helped customers avoid emitting more than 98,200 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent ("MTCO2e") over the past six years through energy efficiency programs; enough to power nearly 12,377 homes for one year.

Eliminated the equivalent of 79,012 MTCO2e by delivering more than 37 million therms of natural gas in place of diesel for use in customer fleets as Compressed Natural Gas.

Reduced excavation damages by 17% since 2019, lowering the amount of gas released into the atmosphere.

Achieved 50% and 76% below the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics ("BLS") classification specific to Total Recordable Incident Rate ("TRIR") and Days Away, Restricted or Transferred ("DART"), respectively, at Centuri, demonstrating our commitment to employee safety.

Distributed $1.5 million , in 2022, to nearly 400 nonprofits and charitable organizations through the Southwest Gas Foundation.

, in 2022, to nearly 400 nonprofits and charitable organizations through the Southwest Gas Foundation. Delivered gas bill assistance to more than 3,100 customers through Southwest Gas' Energy Share Program.

For the fourth consecutive year, Southwest Gas ranked No. 1 for Customer Satisfaction among Business and Large Residential Gas Utilities in the West in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Gas Utility Residential and Business Customer Satisfaction Studies.

For the third consecutive year, awarded the Climate Registered™ Gold status for the 2021 reporting year by The Climate Registry.

Earned Ventus Award for HSE Program of the Year, honoring excellence in offshore wind at Centuri.

The Company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activities and performance are overseen by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors as well as leadership from Southwest Gas and Centuri senior management, ensuring ESG practices are embraced throughout the Company.

The complete report is available here: www.swgasholdings.com/esg

