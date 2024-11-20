Southwest Gas Holdings Declares First Quarter 2025 Dividend

News provided by

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Nov 20, 2024, 17:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. ("Southwest Gas") (NYSE: SWX) has declared the following first quarter cash dividend:

Common Stock

Payable                         

March 3, 2025

Of Record                       

February 18, 2025

Dividend                         

$0.62 per share

The dividend equates to $2.48 per share on an annualized basis.  The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.

Additional dividend information, including the tax status of Southwest Gas' dividend distributions, can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of Southwest Gas' website, www.swgasholdings.com.

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., based in Las Vegas, Nevada, through its primary operating subsidiary Southwest Gas Corporation, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing, and transporting natural gas. In addition, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is the majority owner of Centuri Holdings, Inc., which provides comprehensive utility infrastructure services across North America. Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout portions of Arizona, Nevada, and California by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Expects Utility Net Income Within Top Half of Guidance Range

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Expects Utility Net Income Within Top Half of Guidance Range

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") today reported third quarter 2024 consolidated net income of $0.3...
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 6, 2024

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 6, 2024

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") will hold its third quarter earnings conference call and webcast on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Gas

Gas

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics