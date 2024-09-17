Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Fourth Quarter 2024 Dividend

News provided by

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Sep 17, 2024, 19:30 ET

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. ("Southwest Gas") (NYSE: SWX) has declared the following fourth quarter cash dividend:

Common Stock

Payable

December 2, 2024

Of Record

November 15, 2024

Dividend

$0.62 per share

The dividend equates to $2.48 per share on an annualized basis. The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.

Additional dividend information, including the tax status of Southwest Gas' dividend distributions, can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of Southwest Gas' website, www.swgasholdings.com.

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., based in Las Vegas, Nevada, through its primary operating subsidiary Southwest Gas Corporation, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing, and transporting natural gas. In addition, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is the majority owner of Centuri Holdings, Inc., which provides comprehensive utility infrastructure services across North America. Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout portions of Arizona, Nevada, and California by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

TIME Names Southwest Gas a Best Mid-Size Company in America

TIME Names Southwest Gas a Best Mid-Size Company in America

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX), was recently recognized by TIME on its inaugural list of America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024. This...
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Raises Utility Net Income Guidance

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Raises Utility Net Income Guidance

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or "Company") today reported second quarter 2024 consolidated net income of $18.3 million,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Gas

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics