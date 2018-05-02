Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:   SWX) has declared the following third quarter cash dividend:

Common Stock

Payable


September 4, 2018

Of Record


August 15, 2018

Dividend


$0.52 per share

The dividend equates to $2.08 per share on an annualized basis.  The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.

Southwest Gas Holdings has two business segments:

Southwest Gas Corporation provides safe and reliable natural gas service to over two million customers in Arizona, Nevada, and California.

Centuri Construction Group, Inc. is a comprehensive construction services enterprise dedicated to meeting the growing demands of North American utilities, energy, and industrial markets.  Centuri derives revenue from installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance of energy distribution systems, and developing industrial construction solutions.

 

