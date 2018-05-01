Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call

The call will also be webcast live on the Southwest website at www.swgasholdings.com.

Date: TUESDAY, May 8, 2018 Time: 1:00 P.M. (ET) Telephone number: (877) 419-3678 International telephone number: (614) 610-1910 Conference ID: 1379985

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Southwest website at www.swgasholdings.com. Alternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed beginning at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on May 8, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls; conference ID: 1379985. The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 p.m. (ET) on Monday, May 14, 2018.

(Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. recommends the free download of Windows Media® Player 10 Series found at http://www.microsoft.com/windows/windowsmedia/default.aspx and at least a 56 kbps connection to the Internet. If you have "pop-up" blocking software installed, please press the CTRL key when you click the Register button. Please contact your network operations group if you are unable to override this feature.)

