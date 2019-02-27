Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior management of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) is holding a conference call to discuss the Southwest 2018 fourth quarter and twelve-months results on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

The conference call will follow the release of Southwest earnings results on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

The call will also be webcast live on the Southwest website at www.swgasholdings.com.

Date: THURSDAY, February 28, 2019 Time: 1:00 P.M. (ET) Telephone number: (877) 419-3678 International telephone number: (614) 610-1910 Conference ID: 8159998

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Southwest website at www.swgasholdings.com. Alternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed beginning at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on February 28, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls; conference ID: 8159998. The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

