Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Present at American Gas Association 2018 Financial Forum

News provided by

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

19:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- John P. Hester, president and chief executive officer of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:  SWX), will present to the investment community at the American Gas Association 2018 Financial Forum on May 21, 2018, at 9:15 a.m. PT.

The presentation materials utilized at the forum will be accessible on the Southwest website at www.swgasholdings.com on May 20, 2018, beginning at noon PT.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-inc-to-present-at-american-gas-association-2018-financial-forum-300650752.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.swgasholdings.com

Also from this source

May 08, 2018, 05:00 ET Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call

May 07, 2018, 17:00 ET Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Present at American Gas Association 2018 Financial Forum

News provided by

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

19:00 ET