Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Results on February 28, 2024

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

14 Feb, 2024, 16:30 ET

Company to Host Earnings Conference Call on February 28, 2024

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") today announced that it will report 2023 fourth quarter and twelve months financial results prior to market opening on February 28, 2024. The Company will host an earnings conference call on February 28, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET to discuss the results, and the discussion may include business, financial or other information not contained in the earnings release.

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com.

Date:

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM ET

Telephone number:

(844) 481-2868

International telephone number:

(412) 317-1860

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com. Alternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or internationally at (412) 317-0088, beginning one hour after the end of the earnings call. Replay code is 9174952. The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 PM ET on March 6, 2024.

