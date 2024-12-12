Southwest Gas Ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction in the West Five Years in a Row in the J.D. Power Gas Utility Residential Satisfaction Study

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Southwest Gas Corporation ("Southwest Gas" or "Company"), delivered award-winning customer satisfaction for Residential Natural Gas Service in the West among Large Utilities, according to the J.D. Power 2024 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. The Company was also recognized for delivering the best in safety & reliability, and billing & payment.

"We are honored to be ranked #1 by J.D. Power and humbled by our customers' recognition of our efforts to serve them with excellence," said Justin Brown, President of Southwest Gas. "We're committed to providing exceptional service and ensuring that we continue to meet our customer's energy needs and deliver the safe and reliable natural gas service our communities depend on."

"We work diligently every day to deliver exceptional service by putting our customers first," said Reagan Monroe, Vice President of Customer Experience. "Our team is dedicated to providing an award-winning customer experience, prioritizing safety, and continuing to exceed their expectations well into the future."

Highlights of the ranking:

As part of the J.D. Power 2024 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, Southwest Gas ranked number one among large utilities in the West in residential customer satisfaction. Southwest Gas received an overall score of 751; 38 points above the West Region Large Segment average.

The 2024 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 63,363 online interviews conducted from January through October 2024 among residential customers of the 86 largest gas utility brands across the United States , which represent more than 125,000 residential customers.

For J.D. Power 2024 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards. For more information about the Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/us-gas-utility-residential-customer-satisfaction-study.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California, and Nevada by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a safe, sustainable energy future, please visit swgas.com.

