Southwest Gas Ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction in the West Four Years in a Row in the J.D. Power Gas Utility Business Satisfaction Study

News provided by

Southwest Gas Corporation

05 Dec, 2023, 12:30 ET

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Southwest Gas Corporation ("Southwest Gas" or "Company"), delivered award-winning customer satisfaction and ranked #1 among Business Natural Gas Service in the West, according to the J.D. Power 2023 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study.

"Serving our customers is a responsibility we take seriously – and we work diligently to deliver exceptional service and value every day," said Justin Brown, President of Southwest Gas. "In addition to meeting their energy needs, we are committed to meeting our customers' expectations for quality customer service, and effective communication. We are honored to be ranked #1 by J.D. Power and humbled by our customers' recognition of our efforts to serve them with excellence."

"Our sincere thanks to our business customers for ranking us #1 in the West. Customers are at the center of everything we do at Southwest Gas, and we remain committed to delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable energy service and providing an exceptional customer experience," said Reagan Monroe, Vice President of Customer Experience. "Our customers rely on us every day for their energy needs, and it's our pleasure and privilege to serve and support growth and development and the critical value that these businesses provide to our communities."

Highlights of our ranking:

  • As part of the J.D. Power 2023 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study, Southwest Gas ranked number one in the West in customer satisfaction with Business Natural Gas Service. Southwest Gas received an overall score of 838; 53 points above the West Region. The Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study measures business customer satisfaction across six key factors — safety and reliability; billing and payment; corporate citizenship; price; communications; and customer contact. The Company was also recognized for delivering the best in safety and reliability, billing and payment, customer contact, price, and communications in the West Region of the J.D. Power 2023 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study.

  • The 2023 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from more than 8,890 online interviews of business customers in decision-making roles related to their utility company. The study was fielded from January to September 2023 with 59 brands included, each serving more than 25,000 business customers, representing more than 4.4 million business customers total.

For J.D. Power 2023 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California, and Nevada by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a safe, sustainable energy future, please visit swgas.com/sustainability and swgas.com/safety

SOURCE Southwest Gas Corporation

Also from this source

HELP of Southern Nevada Receives $40K Donation from Southwest Gas for Facility Rebuilding, Human Services Assistance

Southwest Gas Corporation continued its more than 30 years of support to HELP of Southern Nevada with a $40,000 donation to assist the local...
Natural Gas Meter On at Crown Holdings, Inc. in Mesquite is Symbolic of State's Goal to Drive Economic Development for Previously Unserved Communities

Natural Gas Meter On at Crown Holdings, Inc. in Mesquite is Symbolic of State's Goal to Drive Economic Development for Previously Unserved Communities

In a major economic development win for the City of Mesquite, Southwest Gas Corporation ("Southwest Gas") has turned on the natural gas meter at a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Gas

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.