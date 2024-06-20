Southwest Gas Welcomes 1,000th Natural Gas Customer in Mesquite

Chicago Greek Restaurant Becomes Historic Customer

MESQUITE, Nev., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Southwest Gas proudly turned on natural gas service to its 1,000th customer in Mesquite, Nevada. The Chicago Greek restaurant, which serves both classic Greek and Chicago-inspired dishes, converted from propane to natural gas to create more flexibility when cooking and enhance service to its customers.

Mesquite saw its first business become a Southwest Gas customer in 2019 as a result of the passing of Senate Bill 151 (SB151) in the 2015 Nevada Legislature, which allows a public utility that purchases natural gas for resale to expand and provide service to unserved or underserved parts of the state. Mesquite was the first unserved area in the state to gain access to natural gas under SB151, following the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada's approval of Southwest Gas' application to expand natural gas service to Mesquite, sparking economic growth in the area by attracting new and diverse industries.

"Having access to natural gas means progress for our restaurant and our community," said Austin Simon, co-owner of Chicago Greek. "Natural gas makes it easier for restaurants or similar businesses to operate as it is easy to use, efficient, and more affordable. It's half the cost for us and it is never going away. Working with Southwest Gas to transition to natural gas was smooth and our customers are already experiencing the difference – we look forward to working with Southwest Gas as we continue to expand our business."

"Since welcoming our first customer in Mesquite back in 2019, it's been amazing to witness the city's residential and commercial growth," said Justin Brown, President, Southwest Gas. "The demand for safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy options continues to expand, and Southwest Gas is committed to supporting Mesquite's growth."

Mesquite is the fastest-growing city in Nevada, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and has become a top choice for companies choosing to relocate or expand their operations. Southwest Gas' largest industrial customer in Mesquite is Crown Holdings, Inc., an aluminum beverage can manufacturing facility that employs more than 120 people, and began natural gas service in August 2023. Without access to natural gas, Crown Holdings would have been unable to enter the Mesquite market. In addition to new industries finding a home in Mesquite, new homes are being constructed with natural gas and long-term businesses have converted from propane to natural gas to fuel their kitchens, hot water heaters and more, including the Casablanca Resort and the Eureka Casino Resort.

"The growth we're experiencing in Mesquite is wonderful for our city, and Southwest Gas has been essential to the expansion of the area," said Allan S. Litman, Mayor of Mesquite, Nevada. "Natural gas service offers tremendous benefits to our residents, helping to improve their quality of life. With natural gas infrastructure in place, we've also been able to attract new businesses and developments to our beautiful city, and current businesses, such as the Chicago Greek, are now experiencing greater efficiency and cost savings to help sustain their operations."

"The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to have Southwest Gas here in the community of Mesquite providing natural gas service to many customers and to have them as a community partner," says Carol Kolson, President/CEO, Mesquite Chamber of Commerce. "Mesquite has many new homes being built and businesses looking to build or relocate here. Having natural gas here in Mesquite is a clean and affordable way to meet the demands of consumers. It took Mesquite quite a while to get natural gas, and now that we have it, residents and businesses are taking advantage of the savings."

