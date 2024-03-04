Southwest Heritage Bank: A New Name, A Time-Honored Legacy

PHOENIX, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bancorp 34, Inc. and CBOA Financial, Inc., the parent companies of Bank 34 and Commerce Bank of Arizona, respectively, announced today that, provided the pending merger closes as expected, the combined bank will officially become Southwest Heritage Bank on March 25, 2024.

Jim Crotty, CEO of Bank 34, commented, "After nearly a century of dedicated service by both companies, this change marks an exciting new chapter in our combined story, one that reflects a deep-rooted commitment to our region's rich heritage and promising future."

Chris Webster, CEO of Commerce Bank of Arizona added, "The decision to rebrand stems from our desire to better align our identity with the values and aspirations of the people we serve. As Southwest Heritage Bank, we will remain steadfast in our dedication to providing the same unwavering support that our customers have come to expect from us. That means the same reliable service, personalized attention, and innovative solutions that have made us a trusted partner for countless individuals and businesses.

We are excited about this new chapter in our journey and look forward to continuing to serve our customers as Southwest Heritage Bank, and we can't thank them enough for their continued trust and support."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Chris Webster

President and CEO

Commerce Bank of Arizona

480-253-4511

[email protected]

About Bancorp 34, Inc.

Bank 34 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bancorp 34, Inc. Shares of Bancorp, 34, Inc. common stock are quoted on the OTCQB market under the symbol "BCTF" with headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona. We are a community bank founded in 1934 with locations in Scottsdale, Arizona and Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Our customers desire a refreshing and more intimate alternative to the large banks, coupled with a more proven track record than the newer small banks. We offer true relationship banking and do more to earn your business.

About CBOA Financial, Inc.

Commerce Bank of Arizona, established in 2002 in Tucson, Arizona, is a full-service community bank that caters to small-to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals. CBAZ offers commercial clients with a variety of services ranging from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) financing solutions, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans. CBOA Financial, Inc. is a single-bank holding company and parent of the Bank. The company's stock is quoted on the OTC Pink market under the symbol "CBOF."

