Southwest Michigan Food Council Hires Local Marketing Agency to Develop Initial Communications Campaign

ST. JOSEPH, Mich., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwest Michigan Local Food Council (SWMLFC) — chartered in 2017 by the Michigan Local Food Council Network and Be Healthy Berrien — recently completed its search for a primary marketing agency and selected JohnsonRauhoff (JR) to be its new partner. "We were impressed by their proposal, and now we can't wait to get the ball rolling with JR," said John Egelhaaf, who is the executive director of the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission and Chair for the SWMLFC. "We have exciting plans for our organization in the coming years, and we believe JR is going to play a key role in helping us accomplish our objectives."

The Council has three primary goals. It seeks to celebrate and promote food grown in southwest Michigan; increase the abundance of locally grown foods; and support the growth of the food infrastructure by doing things such as drafting model zoning ordinances for urban farming — all with an eye toward addressing food equity for area residents.

The Council's first assignment for JR is to create a distinctive brand for food that is grown and produced in southwest Michigan. This initiative is being funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The new brand will help build consumer awareness and preference for the wide variety of delicious and nutritious locally grown food options that also help support the area economy. Additionally, JR is developing a strategic go-to-market plan that will roll out beginning this summer.

"Southwest Michigan is a valuable agricultural region that produces a diverse variety of fruits and vegetables on an annual basis," said Aaron Molter, owner of Molter Produce. "I am excited that the Council and JR will be working together to build a brand which will boost awareness of the bountiful u-pick operations and farm markets in the region."

"We're excited that the Council selected us for this work," said Mike Huie, President of JohnsonRauhoff. "JR has been based in Benton Harbor/St. Joseph for more than 50 years, so of course we're a big booster for all things southwest Michigan. We're looking forward to shining the limelight on another great thing about this region."

