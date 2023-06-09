SOUTHWEST MOUNTAIN STATES REGIONAL COUNCIL OF CARPENTERS MERGES WITH THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST REGIONAL COUNCIL

Western Washington, Oregon, and Alaska Added to Southwest Mountain States Council in Historic Merger

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwest Mountain States Regional Council of Carpenters (SWMSRCC) has added Western Washington, Oregon, and Alaska to the Council. This brings the SWMSRCC to twelve states total spanning from Alaska to the Mexican border. The Council's membership is now almost 90,000 members. This is the largest merger in the history of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.

"We welcome our Brothers and Sisters from the Pacific Northwest to the Southwest Mountain States Regional Council of Carpenters. This historic merger between the PNW and SWMSRCC presents a transformative opportunity that will undoubtedly translate to an increase of Union jobs, wages, and benefits for members in Alaska, Oregon, and Western Washington," says Frank Hawk, President of the SWMSRCC. "Our new membership and jurisdiction will be instrumental in strengthening market share and paving the way for a new era of growth. We look forward to the great opportunities that await all members and contractors that form part of this Union."

As a result of the expansion, thirteen new Locals have been added to the existing SWMSRCC roster: Western Washington Locals 196, 206, 360, 425, 2761, Oregon Locals 503, 541, 2851, 2949, and Alaska Locals 1243, 1281, 2520. Nine new Training Centers have also been assigned to the SWMSRCC: Burlington, DuPont, Kent, and Renton, WA, Portland, Redmond, and Tangent, OR, and Fairbanks and Anchorage, AK.

"We feel good about the Union jobs, wages, and benefits we've secured in the Southwest. We look forward to the next stage of work coming for our new members in Oregon, Washington, and Alaska," says Pete Rodriguez, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the SWMSRCC. "There is a lot of work coming to the region because of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that will put a lot of Union Carpenters to work, and because of our almost 90,000 members, we're more than ready to take it on."

The Southwest Mountain States Regional Council of Carpenters works with contractors, developers, and elected leaders to raise the standard of building and living for all workers. As an affiliate of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, SWMSRCC is the largest council in the Brotherhood.

SOURCE Southwest Mountain States Regional Council of Carpenters