Southwest Orthopaedic Specialists, PLLC Notifies of INTEGRIS Health Data Security Incident

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 7, 2024, INTEGRIS Health, which manages certain electronic health data on behalf of Southwest Orthopaedic Specialists, PLLC ("SOS"), notified SOS that a recent data privacy incident experienced by INTEGRIS Health may have impacted information belonging to certain SOS patients. INTEGRIS Health is mailing letters to potentially impacted individuals, and no SOS systems were impacted by the INTEGRIS Health event.

On November 28, 2023, INTEGRIS Health discovered potential unauthorized activity on certain systems. Upon becoming aware of the suspicious activity, INTEGRIS Health took steps to secure the environment and commenced an investigation into the nature and scope of the activity. The investigation determined that certain files may have been accessed by an unauthorized party on November 28, 2023. Upon determination of the scope of potentially affected information, INTEGRIS commenced a detailed review of the relevant data to determine the type of information present and to whom that data related. This process involved working through both a programmatic and then detailed manual review of the data to identify documents and material potentially containing sensitive information and then undertaking steps to catalogue those records in furtherance of identifying those individuals who may be affected. This process also involved a detailed manual effort to reconcile the relevant information with internal records in furtherance of identifying individuals, as well as determining from which entity the data originated.

The personal information potentially affected varies by individual, however the investigation identified the following information related to potentially affected individuals in connection with this event: name, date of birth, contact information, demographic information, and/or Social Security number. This does NOT involve Employment information, Driver's License, Financial/Payment Information, or username/password.

The confidentiality, privacy, and security of information within its care are among SOS's highest priorities. Upon learning of the event, SOS promptly took steps to work with INTEGRIS Health to provide notice of this event to SOS's impacted patients.

SOS encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing their account statements and explanation of benefits and monitoring their free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Individuals may also review and consider the information and resources outlined below. If you have any questions, please call INTEGRIS Health's toll-free line at (888) 447-8141.

For More Information? If individuals have additional questions, please send an email to INTEGRIS Health at [email protected].

SOURCE Southwest Orthopaedic Specialists, PLLC