Southwest Pilots to Open First-Ever Regional Strike Center

News provided by

Southwest Airlines Pilots Association

08 Nov, 2023, 16:51 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) is taking its first official step toward a strike by opening a Regional Strike Center in Dallas, Texas.

  • In preparation for release from federal mediation by the National Mediation Board, SWAPA is opening the Center to create a local place for pilot volunteers to watch and monitor the coming and going of both pilots and planes in the event of a strike.
  • This is the first time in Southwest Airlines history that a workgroup has gotten this far in the process of a strike.
  • SWAPA will open the strike headquarters to prove its operational capability and readiness.

"The Regional Strike Centers are being opened because our pilots have shown that they are ready to take the RLA process all the way to its conclusion. While none of us wants to go on strike, we are preparing for that path because Southwest simply has not shown that it is willing to invest the time, energy, and money into creating a better experience for us nor our customers," said SWAPA President Captain Casey Murray. "As our negotiations linger and the holiday travel season approaches, we have to be prepared for a strike and that's exactly what we are doing with the opening of these Centers."

SWAPA filed for federal mediation in September 2022 and has been meeting with the mediators and Southwest Airlines weekly for months without getting much movement on their contract.

"It is unfortunate that we have come to this place, but Southwest Airlines has to recognize the value of its employees and get back to taking care of them so that they will take care of the customer," said Murray. "These Centers are just another step in the process and a physical example of how far our pilots are willing to go to ensure that Southwest Airlines rights the ship."

About SWAPA
Located in Dallas, Texas, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) is a non-profit employee organization representing the more than 11,000 pilots of Southwest Airlines. SWAPA works to provide a secure and rewarding career for Southwest pilots and their families through negotiating contracts, defending contractual rights, and actively promoting professionalism and safety. For more information on the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, visit www.swapa.org.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Pilots Association

Also from this source

Strike-Ready Pilots to Demonstrate Outside Southwest Airlines' "Legendary Culture Expo"

Strike-Ready Pilots to Demonstrate Outside Southwest Airlines' "Legendary Culture Expo"

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) will conduct an informational picket outside of Southwest Airlines' Culture Connection Event at...
SWAPA Announces Picket of Southwest Spirit Party in Denver

SWAPA Announces Picket of Southwest Spirit Party in Denver

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) will be conducting an informational picket outside of the Southwest Airlines' Spirit Party at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.