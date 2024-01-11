Southwest Recovery Services Achieves 10X ROI with Skit.ai's Inbound Voice AI Solution

Skit.ai

Jan. 11, 2024

The company automated inbound consumer calls with Skit.ai's solution, reporting a remarkable 10X return on the investment in Voice AI technology.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skit.ai, the leading provider of conversational Voice AI solutions, announced today that one of its clients, Southwest Recovery Services, has achieved a remarkable 10X return on its investment in Skit.ai's Voice AI technology for automated collections.

Southwest Recovery, a Texas-based financial services company with over two decades of experience in accounts receivable management, adopted Skit.ai's Voice AI solution in late 2023 to automate a portion of its inbound debt collection calls. The company strategically turned to Skit.ai to address its inability to handle all inbound traffic and answer calls outside business hours.

The decision to leverage Skit.ai's innovative technology proved to be a game-changer for the company. Within a few weeks after going live with the solution, Southwest Recovery reported a 10X ROI, a 50% right-party contact (RPC) rate, and a 10% promise-to-pay (PTP) rate. The outcomes have enabled the company to offer 24/7 assistance to its consumers and boost the agents' productivity.

The Voice AI solution successfully responded to consumers' inquiries and promptly transferred calls to the company's live agents whenever the consumers requested it.

"The results we've achieved so far with Skit.ai's Voice AI solution have been exceptional," said Steven Dietz, CEO at Southwest Recovery Services. "Skit.ai, perhaps one of the best Voice AI providers in the market, enabled us to automate both inbound and outbound collection calls. So far, we've automated over 400,000 outbound collection calls and achieved a 10X ROI on the inbound calls. We are collecting faster and more cost-effectively. We look forward to scaling our consumer interactions further with Skit.ai."

Designed specifically for the collections industry, Skit.ai's conversational Voice AI solution accelerates and streamlines debt recovery through end-to-end automation of both inbound and outbound consumer calls. The solution, powered by Generative AI, features on-call payment processing and negotiation capabilities; additionally, thanks to its 24/7 availability and its ability to handle complex conversations, it delivers a positive consumer experience (CX).

Sourabh Gupta, founder and CEO of Skit.ai, said: "The impressive 10X ROI we've witnessed with Southwest Recovery underscores the capabilities of our technology. We anticipate even more success as we continue to grow and expand our product offerings in the coming months."

Dozens of companies across the U.S., both large and small, have deployed Skit.ai's Voice AI solution to enhance and automate their debt recovery strategy.

Schedule a meeting to learn more about how Skit.ai can help you accelerate revenue recovery with higher efficiency and at an infinite scale.

About Southwest Recovery Services:

Southwest Recovery Services, LLC is a nationally recognized leader in financial business process outsourcing (BPO) headquartered in Dallas, Texas with additional locations throughout Texas as well as Georgia, Missouri, Florida, Oklahoma, and Ohio. Southwest Recovery Services has spent 20 years building its expertise across nearly every industry and business sector. Southwest Recovery Services is nationally recognized as an ethical, professional, and diplomatic service provider in receivables management.

About Skit.ai:

Skit.ai is the accounts and receivables industry's leading conversational Voice AI company, enabling collection agencies to streamline and accelerate revenue recovery. Skit.ai's compliant, configurable, and easy-to-deploy solution enables enterprises to automate nearly one million weekly consumer conversations. Skit.ai has been awarded several awards and recognitions, including Stevie Gold Winner 2023 for Most Innovative Company by The International Business Awards, Disruptive Technology of the Year 2022 by CCW, and Gold Globee CEO Awards 2022. Skit.ai is headquartered in New York City, NY. Visit https://skit.ai/

