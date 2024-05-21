Southwest Transplant Alliance Announces Partnership with Medi-Ops to Utilize Technology-Enabled Medical Logistics to Increase Access to Care

DENVER, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Transplant Alliance, a leading organ procurement organization in Texas, has entered into a partnership with Medi-Ops, a Colorado-based technology-enabled medical logistics organization, to utilize its platform to safely and reliably transport life-saving organs throughout the United States for transplantation.

Medi-Ops' on-board couriers provide a high level of safety and efficiency when transporting life-saving organs.

The organ procurement and transplantation process is intricate and utilizes many different modes of transportation ranging from ground to air. Traditionally, when utilizing commercial aviation providers, donated organs travel in the cargo hold of an aircraft. This restricts viable flight options based on airline cargo station operating hours and block requirements for security screening. By utilizing the Medi-Ops platform, Southwest Transplant Alliance is able to access more reliable and efficient modes of transportation such as on-board couriers, next flight out via private operators, and charter services.

An on-board courier entails a Medi-Ops team member hand-carrying a packaged organ from its origin, through security checkpoints at a commercial airport, throughout its flight, and, ultimately, to its final destination. This attending individual can ensure the utmost care is taken during transit and immediately troubleshoot any concerns, should they arise.

Medi-Ops specializes in time-sensitive medical logistics and transportation. Our platform enables our clients to access Ground Courier, Next Flight Out, On-Board Courier, and Charter Courier services at a moment's notice. "When a service is requested, our models evaluate demand, creating data-driven insights for route optimization," said Rylan Stone, CEO of Medi-Ops. "This reduces the time it takes to allocate an organ. Our organization is honored to have the opportunity to help enable Southwest Transplant Alliance in its mission to save lives through donation."

"The introduction of on-board courier services, in addition to the other invaluable services Medi-Ops provides, will allow our organization to make more life-saving transplants possible. In doing so, we honor the generosity of heroic donors and courageous families who say 'yes' to the gift of donation," said Brad Adams, President & CEO of Southwest Transplant Alliance.

