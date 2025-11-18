Southwest Women's Oncology Welcomes Dr. Rubina Ratnaparkhi, Expanding Access to World-Class Cancer Care

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Women's Oncology , part of the innovative Optimum human performance ecosystem, announces the addition of Dr. Rubina Ratnaparkhi , a fellowship-trained gynecologic oncologist, joining the expert team led by Dr. Karen Finkelstein and Dr. Preya Wisner .

This strategic expansion strengthens SWWO's position as the Southwest's undisputed leader in gynecologic oncology while addressing a critical need – approximately 348 women are diagnosed with uterine cancer in New Mexico annually, with significant rates of ovarian and cervical cancers as well.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ratnaparkhi to our team," said Dr. Finkelstein, Founder and Medical Director. "Her exceptional training and evidence-based approach complement our aggressive patient-centered care model. Her addition demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality of life for women facing cancer diagnoses."

Dr. Ratnaparkhi brings specialized expertise in minimally invasive surgical approaches, including Da Vinci robotic surgery certification and sentinel lymph node mapping techniques that reduce recovery time and improve outcomes.

"When women come to us, they're not just getting medical care – they're gaining advocates who truly understand their goals, fears, and priorities," adds Dr. Ratnaparkhi. "We combine technical excellence with genuine compassion, because both are essential to healing."

Why women choose Southwest Women's Oncology:

Guaranteed rapid access – Same-week appointments for 95% of patients

Seamless coordination – Referral confirmation within 24 hours

World-class expertise – Advanced treatments without leaving New Mexico

Comprehensive support – Emotional and practical guidance throughout treatment

Optimum ecosystem integration – Connected to holistic wellness resources

Trained at prestigious institutions including Stanford University and University of Kansas, Dr. Ratnaparkhi joins SWWO's commitment to delivering uncompromising, compassionate care.

Women can schedule appointments with or without a physician referral by calling (505) 843-7813 and learn more by visiting swwomensoncology.com

About Southwest Women's Oncology:

Southwest Women's Oncology, part of the Optimum human performance ecosystem , is a leading gynecologic oncology practice providing highly-specialized and comprehensive care, including diagnosis, treatment, ongoing support, and clinical research. Southwest Women's Oncology is committed to improving patients' lives through cutting-edge treatment strategies delivered with uncompromising care.

