Southwestern Asset Management Adds Ron R. Rodriguez as Executive Vice President

DALLAS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwestern Asset Management, a Texas-based farm and farm-related real estate fund manager, announced today that Ron R. Rodriguez has joined its distribution team as executive vice president of capital markets. In this role, Rodriguez will oversee the company's national capital raising efforts.

Rodriguez brings more than thirty years of experience in alternative investments and financial planning to his position at Southwestern Asset Management. He has enjoyed tremendous capital raising success throughout his career via the distribution of various investment vehicles, including Reg. D private placements, 1031 offerings, interval funds, ETF fund of fund strategies, and separately managed accounts, along with being a successful financial advisor during the first half of his career.

"Ron immediately clicked with our existing team and results-driven culture," said Cole Gilliam Parks, president and managing member of Southwestern Asset Management. "Ron is a winner. As we expand our offering into the managing broker-dealer space, I'm excited to have him riding for our brand and out sharing our vision, mission, and values in the marketplace."

Previously, Rodriguez served as vice president for Phoenix American Hospitality, where he oversaw the company's sales efforts throughout the western states, as well as Texas and Louisiana. Before that, he served in sales positions at Triton Pacific Securities, where he built out the registered investment advisor (RIA) channel for western markets, and at PTX Securities, where he increased territory sales of Reg. D industrial real estate private placement and section 1031 properties by 600 percent in a year. His career also includes territory and wholesaler team management at Stadion Money Management, Resource Real Estate and Griffin Capital Securities. During the first half of his career, Ron was successful as a financial advisor with USAA Investment Management and JPMorgan Chase.

Rodriguez attended the University of Texas at San Antonio, majoring in economics, and is currently a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Level 1 Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association (CAIA) candidate. He is FINRA Series 6, 7, 63, and 65 securities licensed.

About Southwestern Asset Management

The manager of Southwestern Asset Management has deep roots in the agricultural industry, coming from six generations of farming. The firm also manages multiple limited partnerships, real estate investments and owns a registered investment advisor.

