Southwestern Asset Management Announces the Launch of Southwestern Livestock Leasing 2026, LLC, a Reproductive Livestock Leasing Opportunity for Accredited Investors

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwestern Asset Management ("Southwestern" or "SwAM"), a Texas-based sponsor of investments in essential assets, announced today the launch of its latest Regulation D 506(c) offering, Southwestern Livestock Leasing 2026, LLC. The offering was formed to acquire and lease reproductive livestock to U.S. dairy producers.

The Company's strategy is designed around a straightforward lifecycle: acquire reproductive livestock, lease at market rates for an anticipated term of approximately five years, and create liquidity through a sale of the livestock at the end of the lease term. In addition, under current federal tax rules, qualifying livestock may be eligible for 100% bonus depreciation in the year it is acquired and placed in service (subject to applicable requirements and investor-specific tax considerations).

"Livestock leasing represents a differentiated real asset strategy supported by real-economy demand," said Cole Gilliam Parks, President of Southwestern Asset Management. "Our goal is to provide advisors and accredited investors access to an investment structure that may offer predictable cash flow characteristics, potential diversification benefits, and potential tax advantages under current law."

Southwestern Livestock Leasing 2026, LLC represents the third iteration of SwAM's livestock leasing strategy. Both predecessor offerings are performing as designed, with all investor distributions being delivered on schedule. The inaugural 2024 offering sold out within 30 days of launch.

Southwestern Livestock Leasing 2026, LLC is offering up to $12,000,000 of interests with minimum investments of $100,000. Livestock will be acquired on a rolling basis immediately following each funded subscription, with no minimum fundraising threshold beyond the stated per-investor minimum of $100,000. The offering's targeted five-year hold period is anticipated to commence January 1, 2027.

About Southwestern Asset Management

The Founders of Southwestern Asset Management have deep roots in the agriculture industry, coming from at least six generations of farming, livestock production, and agribusiness services. The firm manages multiple limited partnerships, Reg D offerings, and direct real estate investments in agriculture, single-family, and multi-family housing. SwAM is a subsidiary of Southwestern Financial Group, Inc. To learn more about Southwestern Asset Management, please visit www.SouthwesternAssetManagement.com or call 325.356.1771.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offer may be made only by the Company's Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) and only to investors who meet applicable suitability requirements. The offering involves risk, including the risk of loss of the entire investment, and is suitable only for persons of substantial financial means who have no need for liquidity. Tax information is general in nature; prospective investors should consult their own tax, legal, and accounting advisors.

Contact:

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SOURCE Southwestern Asset Management