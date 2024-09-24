Southwestern Athletic Conference Announces New Partnership with JPMorganChase to Support Student-Athletes' Financial Wellness and Career Development

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is pleased to announce a new partnership with JPMorganChase focused on enhancing student-athletes' financial literacy and professional development. This collaboration, which will roll out during the 2024-2025 academic year, aligns with both organizations' commitment to empowering students with the knowledge and tools needed to succeed in their academic and future professional endeavors.

"This collaboration with JPMorganChase is a meaningful step in providing our student-athletes with the resources they need to build strong financial habits and prepare for their future careers," says Dr. Charles McClelland, SWAC Commissioner. "By equipping them with these skills, we are helping to ensure their success both on and off the field."

JPMorganChase will work closely with all 12 SWAC member universities to provide Financial Health and Workforce Readiness Programs that deliver practical financial management skills, career development resources, and direct engagement with JPMorganChase professionals. These initiatives will be available through a combination of virtual and in-person events, creating opportunities for meaningful interaction and growth.

The partnership will focus on two main initiatives. The first, Student-Athlete Financial Wellness and NIL Education Events, will launch in Fall 2024 and continue through Spring 2025. These seminars, hosted across all SWAC universities, will cover essential topics such as personal finance management, the intricacies of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) agreements, and long-term financial planning. SWAC is encouraging all member athletic departments to make these sessions a requirement for student-athletes to ensure they are well-prepared for financial success both during and after college.

The second initiative, SWAC DEI&I and Workforce Readiness Programs, will take place in October 2024 and April 2025. These programs are designed to strengthen the development of a diverse talent pipeline.. In addition to valuable employment opportunities, these events will provide mentorship and professional development resources to help students thrive in today's competitive job market.

The impact of these initiatives will be shared with the wider SWAC community through social media, newsletters, and e-blasts to keep students, faculty, alumni, and stakeholders informed and engaged.

Every student deserves a fair shot at success. That's why we're excited to partner with the Southwestern Athletic Conference to empower student-athletes with the financial savvy and career skills to thrive beyond their playing careers," said Byna Elliott, Global Head of Advancing Black Pathways at JPMorganChase. "By sharing our expertise and resources, we're hoping to help bridge the financial literacy gap and unlock doors to new opportunities, equipping these students with the tools so that they can in turn uplift their families and communities for generations to come."

This partnership underscores SWAC's dedication to preparing its student-athletes for life beyond sports, providing them with the financial literacy and professional skills needed to succeed in their careers and personal lives.

About the SWAC

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.

Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, and Tennis.

Women's competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis, and Volleyball.

Follow the SWAC

For complete coverage of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, please follow the SWAC on social media at @TheSWAC (Twitter), @TheSWAC (Facebook), and @TheSWAC (Instagram) or visit the official home of the Southwestern Athletic Conference at www.swac.org .

About JPMorganChase

JPMorganChase & Co. is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.1 trillion in assets and $341 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2024. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

