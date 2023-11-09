Southwestern Athletic Conference Announces Partnership with Google to Enhance STEAM Opportunities for College Students

This partnership focuses on building the future of tech talent through the Google STEAM platform systems and enhancing educational opportunities in STEAM fields.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) proudly announces a new, game-changing partnership with Google. This collaboration is dedicated to leveraging Google's STEAM platform systems to nurture young college talent, ensuring they have the capabilities required by the future workforce in the tech industry.

Google and SWAC

"The essence of this partnership goes beyond just education. It's about creating a sustainable, innovative approach to engage our students in tech throughout their college years and ensuring their seamless transition post-graduation," stated Dr. Charles McClelland, SWAC Commissioner. "With Google's support, our commitment to engage women and underrepresented minorities in STEAM fields becomes even stronger. This is a monumental step forward for our conference, our students, and the communities we serve."

Through this initiative, SWAC and Google are focused on providing an innovative approach to engage students in Tech during their college tenure, ensuring a seamless transition upon graduation. Additionally, they are amplifying efforts to engage women and underrepresented minorities in STEAM fields.

"Google is committed to building stronger relationships with the communities in which we operate and supporting the next generation of innovators. In partnership with SWAC, we will leverage our resources and technical expertise to deliver STEAM educational opportunities and scholarships to students, provide networking and collaboration opportunities for prospective Google talent, and support underserved and underrepresented communities. We are excited to see the impact that this plan will have on our communities and on the future of innovation," says Felica Coney, Vice President of Global Data Center Server Operations at Google.

With this collaboration, both organizations reaffirm their commitment to excellence, education, and innovation for students' future.

About the SWAC

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.

Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, and Tennis.

Women's competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis, and Volleyball.

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

