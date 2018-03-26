Southwestern Veterans' Center to Hold Open House

"The Southwestern Veterans' Center provides personal and skilled nursing care in a safe, secure and caring environment," said Rich Adams, SWVC commandant. "We encourage the public to stop by to take a tour, meet our staff, enjoy refreshments, participate in activities and experience the camaraderie of living with fellow veterans."

The SWVC provides residents with essential equipment and furnishings, complete on-site medical and pharmacy services, physical and occupational therapy, and 24-hour nursing care. The home also offers year-round recreational activities such as crafts, games, musical entertainment, shopping, trips to local sporting events, as well as other stimulating activities.

"If you are a veteran or the spouse of a veteran and have healthcare needs, please contact our staff to discuss long-term care options available to you because of your service," said Adams.

The DMVA provides residency to more than 1,300 eligible veterans and their spouses throughout the commonwealth. The other five veterans' homes are: the Delaware Valley Veterans' Home in Philadelphia; the Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center in Scranton; the Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home in Hollidaysburg; the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home in Erie; and the Southeastern Veterans' Center in Spring City.

For more information about admissions at SWVC, contact the admissions coordinator at 412-665-6706 or visit www.dmva.pa.gov/stateveteranshomes.



