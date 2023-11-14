Southwestern Virginia Welcomes New Holiday Attraction, 'Magical Christmas Village & Marketplace' at Mountain Lake Lodge

Open daily from November 24 to January 1 for holiday shopping, entertainment, whimsy and magic

PEMBROKE, Va., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glittering décor, music and lights. Delightfully decadent holiday treats. Gift shopping for friends and loved ones. Ice skating, cheer and visits with Santa, and all the things that make the holidays special.

'The Magical Christmas Village & Marketplace' at Mountain Lake Lodge runs from Nov. 24, 2023 through Jan. 1, 2024.

There's a spectacular new attraction coming to southwestern Virginia, Roanoke and Blacksburg this holiday season, a whimsical village atop Salt Pond Mountain at Mountain Lake Lodge that will take visitors back to a place where time has stopped. The "Magical Christmas Village & Marketplace" comes to life November 24th through January 1st, and will be open daily to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

"Christmas markets are a growing phenomenon with the magic and romance that we all love," said Heidi Stone, president and CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge. "We are proud to bring the first event of its kind to this tucked-away rural area that will transport everyone who loves the holidays to a truly dream-like place." The resort has long been immersed in the history of Virginia's Blue Ridge and is where the iconic Dirty Dancing was filmed 36 years ago.

The pop-up extravaganza offers entertainment and authentic experiences for children, families and romantics, complete with a Christmas Marketplace, Santa's Cabin, European Biergarten, ice rink, horse-drawn carriage rides, brunch with Santa, ballerinas, carolers and more. It all begins with the Grand Illumination on November 24 when the entire storied resort will bedazzle in a backdrop of lights to welcome the holidays.

Holiday Shopping

Mary's Barn, now a charming Christmas Marketplace, offers myriad booths with crafts, gifts, gourmet treats, winter apparel and accessories. Highlights include the Christmas Kitchen Boutique; Festive Figurine Factory; Jingle Jewelry Emporium; Opulent Ornament Outlet; Silky Self-Care Shop; Snow Globe Shop with Mountain Lake Lodge Snow Globe limited editions, and Traditional Toyland. Open Sun. through Thur. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Fri. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Live Holiday Performances

The Magical Christmas Village welcomes a line-up of talented local performers. New River Valley's Westover Ballet will be on hand for opening day and throughout the festival to share the joys and beauty of classical ballet. Revelers will enjoy dance performances by Dance Tech, music from the Giles High School Band, and caroling with the Blacksburg Children's Chorale. In addition, Virginia Techniques and Little Leapers will showcase amazing tumbling, cartwheel and tuck routines.

Festival Highlights

Santa's Cabin: Family photos and an interactive experience with Santa himself. $25 per visit for up to six people. Open Wed. through Sun. noon to 8 p.m.

European Biergarten: The open-air Salt Pond Pub is now an authentic Biergarten with delicious brews and food. Open Fri. and Sat. noon to 8 p.m. , and Sun. noon to 6 p.m. Special J.H. Bards Bourbon Tasting on Sat., Dec. 2 nd $30 per person, opens at 7:30 p.m.

Ice Rink: Ice skating in the middle of the Village. $15 per entrance. Open Sun. through Thurs. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. , and Fri. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides ( Dec. 9 ): Includes logo commemorative blanket, $65 per ride for up to six people. Open 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brunch with Santa ( Dec. 16 ): Harvest restaurant. $34.95 adults and $17.38 children. Reserve Open Table. Seating/s at 10 a.m. and noon.

Christmas Wrapping Station ( Dec. 23 ): Complimentary wrapping for gifts purchased at Village Marketplace. Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Christmas Day Buffet ( Dec. 25 ): Harvest restaurant. $39.95 adults and $19.95 age 12 and under. Reserve Open Table.

Magic Christmas Packages include:

Four-Night Magic with accommodations, breakfast and ice-skating passes, $250 resort credit. Rates start at $306 per room per night.

Two-Night Magic with accommodations, breakfast and ice-skating passes. Rates start at $249 per room per night.

About Mountain Lake Lodge

Away from the noise and hubbub but still convenient to Richmond, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., Mountain Lake Lodge is located in the center of a 2,600-acre nature preserve and bird sanctuary in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains. Known as Kellerman's Mountain House in the classic movie, it is still the ideal place "to have the time of your life" as it mixes modern amenities with activities, nostalgia and reminders of the cult classic – from dance lessons and self-guided tours of film locations, to parties, lawn games, scavenger hunts and screenings of the original film.

The resort boasts glorious views and 22 miles of pristine trails. Guests can park their cars upon arrival and take shuttles to activities and through the nature preserve for the length of their stay. Mountain Lake Lodge received first place in Virginia Living's Best Resort and Best Special Event Venue 2023, The Knot's Best of Weddings 2023 and TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Award 2022. For information, visit www.mtnlakelodge.com or call 540-626-7121.

SOURCE Mountain Lake Lodge