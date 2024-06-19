Southwestern Yacht Club in San Diego is Now Powered by the Sun and Stellar Solar

Their recently commissioned 100kW system consisting of 186 panels is projected to offset 40% of the Yacht Club's electric consumption.

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Solar, one of the most experienced commercial and residential solar and battery installers in Southern California and Michigan since 1998, and consistent winner of the San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll in the category of Best Solar Company, recently designed and installed an impressive 100kW solar panel system for the Southwestern Yacht Club in San Diego. Consisting of 186 panels, the system will offset 40% of the Yacht Club's electric consumption, producing 154 MW hours annually, resulting in significant cost savings.

The 100kW solar installation from Stellar Solar Commercial powering the Southwestern Yacht Club in San Diego. The 100kW solar system from Stellar Solar Commercial powering Southwestern Yacht Club in San Diego. Southwestern Yacht Club selected Stellar Solar Commercial to install their 100kW solar system based on their impressive list of commercial clients including Salk Institute, US Foods and Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

Southwestern Yacht Club Facilities Director Robert Soderberg was responsible for managing the project and working with Stellar Solar on the planning and installation: "Southwestern Yacht Club wanted to take a leadership role among similar clubs in San Diego on taking steps to protect the environment in San Diego that provides us the opportunity to enjoy the waters our Club is located on and that our members boat on. On top of that it was just a very smart financial decision with the regular electric rate increases that have been significant lately. We chose Stellar Solar based on their track record in the commercial and residential space along with their longevity."

John Darlington was the project manager for the Stellar Solar commercial team and guided the entire process from design to installation to activation: "Besides being one of the more beautiful locations in San Diego to be installing solar, it was a great experience working with the entire team at Southwestern Yacht Club. Besides what Robert mentioned, this is a great opportunity for the Club members to see solar in action and possibly consider it for their homes, as our residential solar division is the most experienced solar and battery installer in San Diego. Our commercial solar and residential solar divisions complement each other nicely that way. In addition to solar, we take pride in being the leading resource for energy storage and electric vehicle connectivity in Southern California and Michigan - helping businesses and homeowners electrify their lives with both."

Stellar Solar offers no-pressure commercial and residential solar and battery quotes for home and business owners interested in solar and battery storage. Commercial solar quotes are also available for nonprofits, schools, and faith-based organizations.

Headquartered in Oceanside, California and Royal Oak, Michigan, Stellar Solar is a leading California and Michigan residential and commercial PV solar and battery storage design and installation company since 1998 with over 16,000+ installations across Southern California and Michigan, including notable commercial installations on The Salk Institute, US Foods, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the Union Tribune have voted Stellar Solar as the best solar panel company again in 2023 marking the sixth year in a row and tenth time in twelve years winning the award. Their 5 Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on Angie are further testament to their standing as the leading solar, battery storage, and EV connectivity provider to homes, businesses, nonprofits and faith-based organizations in Southern California and Michigan. Learn more at www.stellarsolarcommercial.com and www.stellarsolar.net

