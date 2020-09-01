Southwire Announces Acquisition of Construction Electrical Products

Through this acquisition, Southwire will welcome 47 employees from CEP and will integrate its 48,000 square foot facility in Livermore, CA to Southwire's distribution footprint. CEP's existing product line will be combined with Southwire's rapidly expanding electrical safety and lighting solutions – adding popular products such as the 3-Phase Power Carts and the LED Balloon Light.

"We are incredibly excited to grow our business through the addition of CEP," said Rich Stinson, Southwire's President and CEO. "As we continue to expand our Tools, Components and Assembled Solutions team, CEP's 40-year legacy and presence in the temporary power and portable lighting market will be a strong complement to Southwire's product portfolio and our strategic growth initiatives."

Additionally, Southwire will now be able to leverage CEP's Custom UL 1640 manufacturing program, which has allowed CEP to build UL certified products to customer specifications.

"CEP provides a twofold advantage for our growing electrical safety and lighting product lines while also bolstering our entire selection of Tools, Components and Assembled Solutions," said Brandon Moss, Southwire's EVP of Tools, Components, & Assembled Solutions. "CEP's products have a strict focus on safety while also being able to build to spec through the Custom UL 1640 manufacturing program. We are excited to add CEP's products to Southwire's selection of solutions, as they provide more electrical product options that allow contractors to work safely and more efficiently during every jobsite phase."

