Southwire Announces Acquisition of Garvin Industries

"As a company, our goal is to grow 50 percent over the next five years," said Rich Stinson, Southwire's president and CEO. "To do so, we must be intentional about listening to our customers and creating solutions to meet their needs. The acquisition of Garvin helps us further expand our product offering and will give us a broader opportunity to provide custom solutions for our electrical customers."

The acquisition includes the company's manufacturing, distribution and corporate support functions and will add approximately 30 employees to the Southwire family as a part of the company's Tools and Assembled Products Business Unit.

"Garvin Industries, with its continued focus on customer service, value and innovation, is the perfect addition to our business, with products that are used every day with our core wire and cable products," said Brandon Moss, Southwire's president of Tools and Assembled Products Business Unit. "We are excited to welcome Garvin Industries to the Southwire family and look forward to better serving our customers through this growth."

A leader in technology and innovation, Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America's largest wire and cable producers and an emerging influence in the industrial electrical space. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, OEM wire products and engineered products. In addition, Southwire supplies assembled products, contractor equipment and hand tools. For more on Southwire's products, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

