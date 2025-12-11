Southwire Launches Engagement Program for Contractor Partners

CARROLLTON, Ga., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwire recently launched its first-ever engagement program for its contractor partners, ContractorConnect™, designed to strengthen relationships and provide added value to the professionals who power the industry.

Southwire recently launched its first-ever engagement program for its contractor partners, ContractorConnect™, designed to strengthen relationships and provide added value to the professionals who power the industry.

The new program offers contractors the opportunity to earn points through various activities such as completing product and application training, submitting project leads, participating in surveys and engaging in other activities. The points will be redeemable for Southwire products, gear and exclusive merchandise. Contractors enrolled in the ContractorConnect™ platform will also have access to exclusive promotions, technical training and industry events.

"This program is a way to show our appreciation for the loyalty of our contractor partners," said Alan Colorito, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Southwire. "We are committed to supporting contractors with tools, incentives and education that will help them succeed."

Southwire plans to expand ContractorConnect™ in the coming months with new features, enhanced rewards and additional training opportunities to meet the evolving needs of the contractor community.

Contractors can register for the program online and start earning rewards today.

For more Southwire news, visit www.southwire.com/newsroom .

About Southwire

Southwire Company, LLC is North America's leading wire and cable company. The $8.4B organization is made up of more than 9,000 team members across the globe who unite as ONE Southwire each and every day to serve each other, their customers and their communities. Southwire and its subsidiaries provide solutions including building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products and OEM wire products. In addition, Southwire offers electrical products, engineered solutions and a variety of field support services. For more on Southwire, its products and solutions, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

© 2025 Southwire Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Contact: Ashley Bush

Director, Communications

Phone: (678) 684-7634

[email protected]

SOURCE Southwire